Israeli Ambassador Bass Calls on Vice President Yadav


Kathmandu: Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Shmulik Arie Bass paid a courtesy call on Vice President Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav. During the meeting held today at the Vice President’s Office, various issues including bilateral relations between the two countries, cooperation in the agriculture and labour sectors were discussed.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the discussions aimed to strengthen the existing ties between Nepal and Israel, focusing on enhancing cooperation in key areas such as agriculture and labour. This meeting underscores the ongoing commitment of both nations to collaborate on mutual interests.

