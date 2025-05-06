Govt’s New Policies Aim to Transform Development Culture



Kathmandu: Chief Whip of the CPN (UML), Bhagawati Neupane, has expressed strong support for the government’s newly presented policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2025/26, which she believes are set to transform the existing development culture. Speaking during the National Assembly’s discussion on these initiatives, Neupane emphasized that the new strategies are rooted in scientific analysis, reality, and relevance, surpassing the approaches of previous years.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Neupane highlighted the necessity of moving beyond the status quo in order to achieve prosperity and happiness for the people. She noted that the policies and programmes have effectively addressed the weaknesses inherent in the current development model. This shift, she argued, is crucial for achieving the desired developmental outcomes.





Neupane pointed out that out of the 18,000 projects initiated by the federation, some have been abandoned or deemed unnecessary, which has hindered expected progress. She commended the government’s policies and programmes for prioritizing a change in the development model, marking a first in the country’s policy-making history.





Furthermore, Neupane stated that the new policies and programmes have been crafted to address issues identified during discussions on previous versions. She noted the positive aspects of these initiatives, particularly in terms of strengthening the federal democratic republic, protecting and implementing constitutional amendments, and ensuring policy stability.

