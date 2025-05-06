PM Oli Expresses Grief Over Demise of Leader Nepal



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed grief over the demise of CPN (UML) leader and former minister Pradeep Nepal. Paying emotional tributes to leader Nepal through his social media account, Prime Minister Oli has extended deep condolences to the bereaved family.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli highlighted that leader Nepal played an important role in the formation of the CPN (UML). The Prime Minister described him as a strong leader of the Nepali communist movement, who made a separate identity as Sanjay Thapa in literature.





Prime Minister Oli stated that Pradeep Nepal and his contribution will always be remembered. Leader Nepal, who had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years, passed away today while undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu.

