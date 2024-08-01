Gazette notification banning Jamaat shortly: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today hoped that the gazette notification banning Jamaat-e-Islami and all its front organizations will be published shortly.

“I think the Home Ministry will publish the gazette notification in this regard shortly. The government took the decision to ban Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Shibir and all their front organizations in line with section 18/1 of the Anti Terrorism Act,” he said while talking to newsmen at the ministry this noon.

The minister, a senior jurist himself, said the home ministry after complying with all the legal obligations sent the matter to the law ministry.

“They sent the matter to the legislative division of Law Ministry this morning and we sent it back to Home Ministry after vetting,” Anisul added.

Earlier on July 30, the minister had said Jamaat will be banned by July 31, adding, “When you ban any party, you have to do it through an executive order. I would hold a meeting with the Home Minister in this regard a little lat

er and would take a decision on legal ways to do this.”

Anisul Huq said country’s law and order situation will improve if Jamaat and Shibir get banned.

When asked whether the government is going to create a new problem by banning Jamaat and Shibir amid the ongoing movement, the law minister had said the government has evidences that the brutality that is going on from July 16, the violence which is going on in the name of quota reform movement, are being carried out by Jamaat, Shibir, BNP and Chhatra Dal men.

The law minister said those a day after the Awami League-led 14-party alliance unanimously recommended to ban Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha