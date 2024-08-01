AL to bring out mourning rally on Saturday

Awami League (AL) will bring out mourning rally on Saturday, commemorating the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as most of his family members on August 15, 1975 and the people who were killed in the recent violence centering quota reform movement.

The rally will start at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh adjacent to historic Suhrawardy Udyan at 3pm and end at Dhanmondi -32 parading through Shahbagh, Elephant road and Mirpur road, said a press release signed by AL office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested party’s all leaders and activists to attend the rally in time.

Meanwhile, AL will offer doa and munajat tomorrow seeking eternal peace of the departed souls, who were killed in August 15, 1975 including Father of the Nation and people who were killed during the recent quota reform movement.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha