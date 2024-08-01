Heavy rainfall likely in Dhaka, four other divisions

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over five divisions and at many places over three divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places in Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions”, said a met release.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and storng over North Bay, said the met forecast valid for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

Country’s maximum tem

perature was recorded 36.7 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and minimum temperature today was recorded 24.8 degree Celsius at Kutubdia.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The sun sets at 06:42 PM today and rises at 05:28 AM tomorrow in the capital.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha