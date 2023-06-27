General

The country's mainstream media forums today congratulated the government for conducting drives against illegal IPTVs, YouTube channels and cable TVs on charge of extortion-harassment.

The country's top organization of journalists -- Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Journalist Union (DUJ), Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) and Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) -- extended the congratulations.

In separate written and verbal statements, BFUJ President Omar Faruque, Secretary General Dip Azad, on behalf of DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, its General Secretary Akter Hossain and BJC President Rezwanul Haque Raza and Member Secretary Shakil Ahmed said it was their demand that actions should be taken against illegal IPTV, Youtube channels and cable TVs involved in blackmailing, extortion and harassment.

The leaders said though it is clearly mentioned in the online mass media policy that news cannot be aired on IPTV and YouTube channels, some IPTVs and YouTube channels remain involved in various criminal activities including character assassination and threatening in the name of journalism by violating existing laws and policies for the sake of personal interests.

They extended their sincere congratulations to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and all the district administration authorities for beginning the operation against the illegal IPTVs.

The journalists' leaders also called for the continuation of this drive across the country.

Besides, BFUJ and DUJ demanded taking quick legal actions against those who give false information, spread rumors and spread propaganda from personal accounts of various social media including Facebook.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) President Anjan Chowdhury said illegal IPTVs and YouTube channels have no registration for long.

For a long time, these channels have been broadcasting substandard information and content violating National Broadcasting Policy and Online Mass Media Policy which is misleading all sections of viewers at home and abroad and tarnishing the image of the country, he said.

"Therefore, I congratulate the minister and the authorities concerned for conducting the drive against illegal IPTVs and YouTube channels," said Anjan Chowdhury.

District magistrates are conducting a nationwide operation as per the directive given by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a letter to all deputy commissioners in this regard on June 18 last.

As part of the operation, on June 25, Chattogram Executive Magistrate Ehsan Murad and Himadri Khisa sealed the offices of four unauthorized IPTVs namely C-Plus TV, C-Vision, 24 TV and SBTV in the port city.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha