The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)announced the

preliminary squad for India Women's Tour of Bangladesh next year sans senior

pacer Jahanara Alam.

The players will report for the camp in Dhaka on June 30 while training will

commence from June 1.

The India women's team will tour Bangladesh in next month for a white-ball

series which includes three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

All of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. It

will be the first time in 11 years that Mirpur will host a women's

international game. The last time was 2012 when Bangladesh women's team

played at this venue against South Africa.

The one-day series is a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship which

is being contested by 10 teams to determine qualification for the 2025

Women's Cricket World Cup.

The tour marks the first series under the ICC's Women's FTP 2022-2025 to be

hosted by Bangladesh.

The Indian side will arrive in Dhaka on July 6. The series will start with

three T20 Internationals, slating for July 9, 11 and 13. The three ODIs will

be held on July 16, 19 and 22.

Squad:

Niger Sultana Jyoty, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondol, Nahida

Akter, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla, Disha Biswas,

Rabeya, Shorna Akter, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Sultana Khatun, Marufa

Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Mst Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shamima

Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky and Fahima Khatun.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha