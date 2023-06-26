The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)announced the
preliminary squad for India Women's Tour of Bangladesh next year sans senior
pacer Jahanara Alam.
The players will report for the camp in Dhaka on June 30 while training will
commence from June 1.
The India women's team will tour Bangladesh in next month for a white-ball
series which includes three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.
All of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. It
will be the first time in 11 years that Mirpur will host a women's
international game. The last time was 2012 when Bangladesh women's team
played at this venue against South Africa.
The one-day series is a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship which
is being contested by 10 teams to determine qualification for the 2025
Women's Cricket World Cup.
The tour marks the first series under the ICC's Women's FTP 2022-2025 to be
hosted by Bangladesh.
The Indian side will arrive in Dhaka on July 6. The series will start with
three T20 Internationals, slating for July 9, 11 and 13. The three ODIs will
be held on July 16, 19 and 22.
Squad:
Niger Sultana Jyoty, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondol, Nahida
Akter, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla, Disha Biswas,
Rabeya, Shorna Akter, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Sultana Khatun, Marufa
Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Mst Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Shamima
Sultana, Fargana Hoque Pinky and Fahima Khatun.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha