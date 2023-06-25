General

The Pokhara Metropolitan City has brought the budget of Rs 7.15 billion for the Fiscal Year 2080/081 BS.

Deputy Mayor Manju Devi Gurung tabled the budget proposing Rs 2 billion for infrastructure development, Rs 700 million for tourism, urban development and environment and Rs 100 million economic development.

The city has allocated Rs 65 million for social development.

Likewise, Rs 2.76 billion would be received from the federal government in grant, Rs 102.3 million from the province government and Rs 2.27 billion from the internal income, according to Deputy Mayor Gurung.

It is said that Rs 366.2 million would be managed from the federal revenue distribution, Rs 82.5 million from province revenue distribution and Rs 1.1 billion from the local revenue distribution.

