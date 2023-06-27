General

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) have taken massive programme to dispose wastes of sacrificial animals within 24 hours as a total of 19,244 cleaners remain ready to finish the task.

Eid holidays for employees of waste management department of the city corporations have been cancelled for the disposal of sacrificial animal waste within quickest possible time.

Hotlines of the city corporations will remain open while the two city authorities will provide around 11 lakh plastic and poly bags for waste disposal.

Concerned officials of the city corporations said two mayors will formally inaugurate waste disposal activities at 2pm on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.

It is estimated that around five lakh cattle will be sacrificed in the areas of the two city corporations in the capital and 30,000 tonnes of waste will be created from those sacrificial animals.

DSCC public relations officer Abu Naser told BSS that a monitoring team comprising high level officials of the corporation has been formed for the waste management of the cattle markets and sacrificial animals in the areas of the city corporations.

He said a total of 357 vehicles and equipments have been kept ready for the waste disposal.

Around 8,930 cleaners will be engaged in the waste disposal. Of them, 630 cleaners will work for disposal of wastes at cattle markets, he said.

Sufficient amount of disinfectant and bleaching powder have already been distributed at wards under the DSCC.

Abu Naser said some 1,30,000 jute bags have been reached at wards for free distribution among those who will sacrifice animals for proper disposal of the waste.

A medical team has been formed for each cattle market to provide health services to sick cattle and the medical teams start work formally from today.

Talking to BSS, DNCC public relations officer Makbul Hossain Shimul said leaflets are being distributed and campaigning through loud-speakers are being carried out at every ward to make the devotees aware about slaughtering sacrificial animals at designated places and disposal of waste properly.

He said imams of every mosque also are encouraging devotees after namaz about the matters.

A total of 10,314 cleaners will work for the waste disposal in the city corporation area, said Shimul.

He said some 615 vehicles will be operated continuously for the disposal of waste of sacrificial animals and cattle markets from the day before Eid to next two days of Eid.

Bags, bleaching powder and other materials for waste disposal will be distributed among people through ward councilors, he added.

A temporary central control room has been set up on the ground floor of Nagar Bhaban at Road Number 46 in Gulshan-2 area, he said, adding that the control room number is +880255052084 and 16106.

Besides, a 24-member monitoring team has been formed for waste management.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha