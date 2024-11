Hong kong: Nepal has lost to Sri Lanka in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes Cricket. Sri Lanka defeated Nepal with 40 runs in the match played in Mission Road Ground of Hong Kong on Saturday.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepal was chasing Sri Lanka’s 124 runs but secured only 83 runs, losing all wickets in five overs. Rashid Khan made the highest 55 runs for Nepal, hitting eight sixes and one four in 18 balls, while Narayan Joshi contributed 13 runs.