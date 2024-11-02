Gai Puja Observed Ritually Across the Country.



Kathmandu: Gai Puja, also known as cow worship, was observed ritually across the country today, marking the fourth day of the five-day Tihar festival celebrated by the majority of Hindus in the country. This tradition, which dates back to the Vedic period, sees cows worshipped as symbols of Goddess Laxmi on the day of Kartik Krishna Aunshi, the no moon day of the Nepali month of Kartik according to the lunar calendar.

According to National News Agency Nepal, cows hold a revered place in Hindu faith as Mata, or Mother. The Gai Puja and Govardhan Puja rituals involve the creation of replicas of cows and Govardhan Mountain using cow dung. People make a mixture of cow dung and ochre, forming a paste that is applied on the courtyards and floors of their homes. This practice underscores the cultural significance of cows, who are recognized as the national animal for their nutritious milk and crucial role in agriculture and the ecosystem.

Modern science acknowledges the importance of local cow breeds, whose milk i

s highly nutritious and believed to enhance human vitality. As part of the Gai Puja rituals, cows are fed sweets and delicacies on this day. In some regions and communities, cow worship is performed on Kartik Shukla Aushi, although a Vedic belief suggests the ritual should be conducted at the end of Aushi or the beginning of Pratipada, the new moon day, according to the lunar calendar, as noted by theological expert Prof Dr Ram Chandra Gautam.

During Gai Puja, there is also the tradition of tying a sacred thread on the tail of the cow, which was previously tied around one’s wrist during the Janai Poornima festival. This act is believed to ensure that the cow helps the person’s soul cross the mythical Baitarani River to heaven after their death.