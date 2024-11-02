CPN (US) Leader Nepal Off to Attend World Parliamentary Forum Against Fascism.



Kathmandu: CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has departed for Venezuela to participate in the ‘World Parliamentary Forum against Fascism’. Nepal is leading a Nepali delegation at the invitation of the Parliamentary Forum of Venezuela.

According to National News Agency Nepal, during his visit, Nepal is scheduled to address a conference organized by the Forum in Venezuela on November 4-5, as mentioned by the party’s secretary Som Prasad Pandey. He was seen off at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu by party leaders and cadres.

In Nepal’s absence, the party’s senior Vice-Chairperson Rajendra Pandey has been appointed as the Acting Chairperson, as stated by secretary Pandey. The conference is expected to host more than 300 parliamentarians from over 70 countries, according to Pedro Infante, the first Vice-President of the National Assembly of Venezuela.