IGP Kunwar Off to UK to Attend INTERPOL General Assembly.



Kathmandu: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Basanta Bahadur Kunwar left here today for Glasgow of the United Kingdom (UK), leading a three-member delegation to the 92nd session of the INTERPOL General Assembly. The 92nd session of the INTERPOL General Assembly is taking place from November 4 through November 7.

According to National News Agency Nepal, discussions will be held in the General Assembly on cooperation between INTERPOL and the World Health Organization (WHO), on the strategy to combat terrorism, on enhancing the analysis capacity of police, on integrated strategy against extremism, and on amendment to the INTERPOL constitution, among other topics.

Representatives from 196 member nations of INTERPOL will attend the 92nd session of the INTERPOL General Assembly.