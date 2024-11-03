President Ramchandra Paudel Receives Tihar ‘Tika’ from Sisters.



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel received the Tihar ‘tika’ from his sisters, Sharada Pandit and Chanda Ojha, at the auspicious hour of 11.37 am at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Shital Niwas, on the occasion of the Bhaitika festival today. The event, a significant part of the Tihar celebrations, saw the President’s sisters following tradition by applying the ceremonial ‘tika’ on his forehead and presenting him with gifts such as walnuts and groundnuts. In return, the President observed the customary practice by putting ‘tika’ on his sisters’ foreheads and offering them money.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the ceremonial ‘tika’ is composed of a blob of seven colors marked on a vertical thick line of white rice flour paste applied on the forehead. The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee had designated 11.37 am as the most auspicious time for the Bhaitika rituals, though they indicated that the rituals could be performed throughout the day.

Bhaitika marks the last and main day of Yamapanchak, or t

he Tihar festival, which is the second biggest festival in Nepal. During Bhaitika, there is a custom where sisters apply ‘tika’ on their brothers’ foreheads and vice-versa, symbolizing the deep bond of love and protection between siblings.