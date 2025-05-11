Contact Us
India Donates Vehicles to Help with Sagarmatha Sambaad


Kathmandu: The Indian government has donated 15 electric vehicles (EVs) as support for the Sagarmatha Sambaad to be organized by the government of Nepal from May 16 to 18. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed over the vehicles to Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba at a function organized at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. The vehicles were provided under the Nepal-India Cooperation Program.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the donation is part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two neighboring countries. The Sagarmatha Sambaad is expected to serve as a platform for discussing important regional issues, and the provision of electric vehicles is seen as a step towards promoting sustainable practices during the event.

