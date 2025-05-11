PM Oli Highlights Sagarmatha Sambaad’s Role in Addressing Global Environmental Issues



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has announced that the government is set to organize the ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad (Dialogue)’ with the aim of finding solutions to pressing global issues concerning the future of humanity and the planet. The event is scheduled to take place in Kathmandu from May 16 to 18.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli conveyed his concerns about the adverse impacts of climate change and the escalating pollution levels affecting the environment. He emphasized that the dialogue aims to raise awareness and promote measures to prevent further environmental degradation and ensure its preservation. “Let us ensure the future of the planet and the humanity; for this purpose, we will host the Sagarmatha Sambaad,” Oli remarked in a video message.





In his address, Prime Minister Oli underscored the importance of not only halting activities that harm the environment but also actively working towards environmental restoration. He urged for a collective effort to ensure that future generations inherit a clean and safe environment. “Our activities should not spoil the Earth’s environment. Now let us clean up the environment that has been damaged by our activities,” he stated.





The Prime Minister highlighted the significant role of the Sagarmatha Sambaad in deepening the understanding of the interconnections between mountains and seas, and their impact on environmental issues, such as river formation and climate regulation. He warned against neglecting these critical relationships, as it poses a risk to humanity.





Emphasizing the shared nature of environmental conservation challenges, PM Oli called for a united global effort to address these issues. He stressed the need for controlling carbon emissions and other harmful elements, while also advancing initiatives for environmental protection. “For this, people of the world, let us gather at one place to discuss, identify the problems, and strive to find solutions to them from a single forum,” he urged.

