Shiv Sena Nepal Chair Basnet Arrested



Kathmandu: The District Police Range, Kathmandu has arrested Shiv Sena Nepal Chair Anil Basnet on charges of being involved in the incident that took place during violent demonstrations held in Tinkune on March 28. Basnet was arrested today from Sukedhara, Kathmandu, shared the Range Spokesperson and Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara.





the arrest follows investigations into the violent protests that disrupted public order in Tinkune. The demonstrations on March 28 had led to significant unrest, prompting the authorities to take stringent actions against those involved. The police have been actively pursuing leads related to the incident, which culminated in the arrest of Basnet.





The arrest of Shiv Sena Nepal’s chairperson highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to address political unrest and ensure accountability. The District Police Range, Kathmandu, continues to investigate the matter to bring all individuals involved in the incident to justice.

