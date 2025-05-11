Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Shiv Sena Nepal Chair Basnet Arrested


Kathmandu: The District Police Range, Kathmandu has arrested Shiv Sena Nepal Chair Anil Basnet on charges of being involved in the incident that took place during violent demonstrations held in Tinkune on March 28. Basnet was arrested today from Sukedhara, Kathmandu, shared the Range Spokesperson and Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara.



the arrest follows investigations into the violent protests that disrupted public order in Tinkune. The demonstrations on March 28 had led to significant unrest, prompting the authorities to take stringent actions against those involved. The police have been actively pursuing leads related to the incident, which culminated in the arrest of Basnet.



The arrest of Shiv Sena Nepal’s chairperson highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to address political unrest and ensure accountability. The District Police Range, Kathmandu, continues to investigate the matter to bring all individuals involved in the incident to justice.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.