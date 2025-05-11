PM Oli Addresses Parliament, Disclaims Ties to Interest Groups



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli clarified to parliament that he has no connections with vested interest groups, emphasizing his unfamiliarity with crony capitalism. “It is not capitalism, but humanism and socialism that we will bring. The current government will not protect capitalism. It is not money, but people that are important for us,” PM Oli stated during the session, which focused on discussing the government’s policies and programs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli addressed the need for a fertilizer industry in the country, proposing a new modality for its establishment. He reiterated that the government is committed to setting up the factory in an innovative manner and is also considering a novel approach to waste management. He further pointed out that Nepal’s placement on the ‘grey list’ internationally for money laundering issues is a shortcoming of the previous administration.





In his appeal to parliament, PM Oli urged the swift passage of significant bills, including the civil service bill, to facilitate the implementation of the government’s policies. During the session of the House of Representatives, he responded to queries from MPs about the government’s agenda for the fiscal year 2025-26. He emphasized the importance of endorsing bills related to alternative development finance operation, the federal civil service, and amendments to the laws concerning the Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force Nepal.





Additionally, PM Oli called for prioritizing the School Education Bill, the bill establishing the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority, and the legislation aimed at amending and integrating laws related to the aviation authority.

