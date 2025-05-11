India Supports Nepal with Electric Vehicles for Climate Dialogue



Kathmandu: The Government of India has provided 15 electric vehicles to support the inaugural edition of the ‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’, a global dialogue platform dedicated to addressing climate change, which is set to occur in Kathmandu from May 16 to 18.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, officially handed over these vehicles to Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, during a ceremony held at the ministry. During her speech, Dr. Rana extended her gratitude towards the Indian government, emphasizing the necessity for mutual cooperation and collective action in tackling climate change, a significant challenge faced by both Nepal and the region.





Dr. Rana highlighted the dialogue’s focus on the shared climate-related issues of the region and its role as a model for joint problem-solving efforts. She commended India’s assistance in facilitating this important event. Additionally, Dr. Rana mentioned that preparations for the dialogue are nearly complete, and the Nepalese government is eager to welcome foreign dignitaries and participants.





Ambassador Srivastava, on his part, elaborated on India’s ongoing support to Nepal across various sectors, including economic and social domains. He expressed satisfaction in contributing to the Sagarmatha Sambaad initiative and reaffirmed India’s commitment to collaborating with Nepal in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

