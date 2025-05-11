HoR Approves Government’s Policies and Programmes for Fiscal Year 2025-26



Kathmandu: The meeting of the House of Representatives has passed the Government’s Policies and Programmes for the Fiscal Year 2025-26 by a majority. Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that the policies and programmes were approved during the session.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Ramchandra Paudel initially presented the government’s policies and programmes document at the joint session of both houses of the Federal Parliament on May 2. The Parliament engaged in continuous deliberations on the policies and programmes from May 5 to 11. On the final day of discussions, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the questions raised by the MPs during the deliberations on the document.





Amendments to the policies and programmes were put to a decision in the meeting. A total of 37 amendment proposals, submitted both individually and jointly, were registered regarding the government’s policies and programmes. However, all amendment proposals were rejected.

