Lumbini Decorated and Ready for Buddha Jayanti Celebrations



Lumbini: Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, has been decorated in preparation for the 2,569th Buddha Jayanti to be observed tomorrow. Grand preparations have been made for Buddha Jayanti celebrations in Lumbini, the center of faith for Buddhists and the like around the world.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Mayadevi Temple complex, the holy Pushkarini Pond, and the surrounding areas have been cleaned up and illuminated with colorful lights. Various Buddhist stupas and monasteries have also been decorated. The Lumbini Development Fund had launched a special cleanliness campaign targeting Buddha Jayanti, resulting in a well-maintained Lumbini area.





Publicity committee member Dhundiraj Bhattarai shared that a special worship, prayer, and peace rally will be organized in Lumbini tomorrow on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti. The main event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Thousands of devotees are expected to be in Lumbini from home and abroad tomorrow.





Meanwhile, security arrangements for devotees have been tightened, and all necessary measures are in place to ensure that devotees can celebrate Buddha Jayanti in a peaceful environment. Bhattarai, who is also the treasurer of the Lumbini Development Fund, stated that the main ceremony will be held at the International Buddhist Conference Center.





This year’s Buddha Jayanti holds additional significance, highlighting the need to promote peace and fraternity amidst ongoing global conflicts.

