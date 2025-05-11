PM Oli Emphasizes Non-Discriminatory Access to Essential Supplies



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring an easy supply of humanitarian, biological, and reasonable necessities to all citizens. Speaking at today’s National Assembly meeting, PM Oli emphasized the importance of living safely and with dignity, stressing that there should be no discrimination in accessing these essential supplies.





According to National News Agency Nepal, PM Oli discussed the government’s policies and programs, highlighting the progressive realization of a socialism-oriented system as outlined in the constitution. He assured that all Nepalese would be granted rights as per Article 270 of the Constitution, ensuring that no individual would suffer from injustice.





Prime Minister Oli reiterated the government’s stance against oppression, affirming its dedication to strengthening democracy. He assured that challenges would be addressed in line with constitutional and legal frameworks. Additionally, he mentioned plans for privatization in collaboration with the private sector, including marketing products like olive and ‘guchhi’ mushrooms from Karnali. Infrastructure developments such as expanding the airport in Dang and establishing a fertilizer factory were also highlighted. The PM indicated a positive outlook on reviving industries like magnesite, should there be potential for their recovery.

