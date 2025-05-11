Discussion on Press Freedom and Journalism Held at Lomanthang International Media Summit



Pokhara: The second day of the Lomanthang International Media Summit, hosted by the Nepal Press Union, saw discussions on freedom of press and journalism. Speakers at the event emphasized the ongoing challenges in press freedom and shared their insights on the issues faced within the field of journalism.





According to National News Agency Nepal, RSS Executive Chairperson and former Central Chair of the Federation of Nepali Journalists, Dharmendra Jha, facilitated the program. Senior journalists Hari Bahadur Thapa, Dr. Jagat Nepal, Kishore Nepal, and Laxman Humagain were among the speakers who contributed to the discussion.





On the occasion, Chair Jha initiated dialogue on the impact of advertising on news, regulation and self-regulation of the media sector, and recent challenges. He highlighted a rise in anti-press freedom activities, including physical attacks on journalists. Jha noted that press freedom is being stifled, leading to the issue being raised in parliament and parliamentary committees.





Journalist Hari Bahadur Thapa remarked that press freedom remains challenging and continues to be violated under various pretexts. Dr. Jagat Nepal observed that while the number of media outlets in Nepal is increasing, their influence is diminishing.





Laxman Humagain pointed out that issues arise when journalists are divided in their views, leading to further negative impacts on the media sector due to undue pressure, shortages, and influence. He stated that financial constraints have hindered the media’s ability to produce content.





Journalist Kiran Nepal emphasized the need to consider press freedom both politically and professionally. He stated that the media should represent the people’s voice, while governments continue to violate press freedom intermittently.





Journalists Lila Raj Khanal, Saloja Dahal, Yam Birahi, and others also shared their views on press freedom and journalism, contributing to a comprehensive discussion on the current state of journalism in Nepal.

