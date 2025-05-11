House of Representatives Set to Approve Government’s Policy and Programmes Today



Kathmandu: The House of Representatives (HoR) is convening at 11:00 am where Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is expected to address concerns regarding the government’s policy and programmes for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to National News Agency Nepal, General Secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat, Padma Prasad Pandey, confirmed that PM Oli will respond to the lawmakers’ inquiries about the government’s agenda. President Ramchandra Paudel had earlier introduced these policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2082/83 BS during a joint session of the federal parliament on May 2.

The session will also see the tabled decision on 37 amendment proposals related to the government’s policy and programmes. Additionally, PM Oli is scheduled to address similar concerns in the National Assembly meeting, which is set for 1:15 pm today.

The government aims to conclude the approval process for the fiscal year’s policy and programmes by the end of today’s sessions.