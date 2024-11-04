India Wins Presidency in Int’l Solar Alliance.



India: India has been elected President of the 120-nation International Solar Alliance (ISA). The ongoing 7th Assembly of the ISA in New Delhi, India, Monday elected a new executive committee under the leadership of India. The current assembly that kicked off in the Indian capital of New Delhi has elected India the President with France as Co-President. India’s Ashish Khanna has been chosen the Director-General of the ISA.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the four-day gathering is aimed at holding deliberations to increase access to solar energy, ensure energy security, and steer energy development. Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation Deepak Khadka participated in the Assembly representing Nepal. Minister Khadka, during a press conference on the sideline of the Assembly, called for ISA’s support and cooperation for harnessing the tremendous potential for solar energy in Nepal, said Navin Raj Singh, Director General at the Electricity Development Department.

During the event, the par

ticipants also discussed ways for empowering member nations to adopt solar energy and mobilize the finance for the development and promotion of solar energy, added Singh. Stating that the effects of climate change could be reduced by hydropower and solar power, Minister Khadka emphasized collaboration among the ISA members to ensure energy security and the development of clean energy, according to Singh.

The International Solar Alliance came into being during the 21st session of the COP-21 held in Paris, France in 2015 during which Heads of States from 120 countries had pledged for their active participation in the alliance for the promotion of solar energy.