Kathmandu: Police have arrested 20 gamblers from the house of Ram Bahadur Sunar at Bouddha of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-6 today.

According to National News Agency Nepal, police confiscated Rs 669,810 from the individuals involved in gambling. A team from the District Police Range Kathmandu and Police Post, Bouddha, apprehended the gamblers while they were actively engaged in gambling at Sunar’s residence, stated Superintendent of Police of Kathmandu Police, Nawaraj Adhikari.