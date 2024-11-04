Madhesh Province CM Highlights Cultural Significance of Chhat Festival.



Janakpurdham: Chief Minister of Madhesh Province Satish Kumar Singh emphasized the cultural and spiritual significance of the Chhat festival at a recent event in Janakpurdham, Dhanusha. The event was organized by the Dhanusha Chamber of Commerce and took place on Monday. CM Singh described the festival as a profound expression of faith in the essential life-giving forces of nature and a symbol of unity against various forms of discrimination.

According to National News Agency Nepal, during the program, the Chief Minister, along with other attendees, distributed Chhat Puja items to 100 destitute female devotees who were preparing to celebrate the festival dedicated to the Sun God. CM Singh expressed his gratitude to the Chamber of Commerce for continuing the tradition of providing new clothes and Chhat Puja materials to impoverished devotees.

Similarly, Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City Mayor Manoj Kumar Shah noted the unique nature of the Chhat festival in Janakpurdham. He highlighted the importance of mai

ntaining cleanliness to enhance the festival experience for participants. Mayor Shah also mentioned that plans are underway to launch a cleanliness campaign in coordination with the Madhesh province government.