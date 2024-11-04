Thai Air Asia Resumes Flights at Tribhuvan International Airport.



Kathmandu: The Thai Air Asia has resumed its flight operations at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu. The airline had also initiated commercial flights from the Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) in Bhairahawa starting on Sunday.

According to National News Agency Nepal, Thai Air Asia has become the fourth aviation service provider to operate commercial flights out of GBIA, Nepal’s second international airport. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) had previously taken action against Thai Air Asia when one of its planes landed in Kathmandu on October 27 without the necessary flight permit. The CAAN subsequently granted the airline permission to operate flights at TIA, contingent upon also conducting flights from GBIA in Bhairahawa.

In response to these conditions, the airline began flights to both TIA and Gautam Buddha International Airport on the same day, Sunday. Jagannath Niraula, General Manager at TIA, confirmed that Thai Air Asia will conduct flights to TIA every Sunday,

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and to Gautam Buddha International Airport every Monday and Thursday.