Integrated Digital Medical System to Be Implemented



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Health and Population has made preparations for implementing a system that provides all details related to health of the citizens. Health Minister Pradeep Paudel had decided to implement an integrated digital medical system to bring all digital medical details into a single system. The Ministry has already started preparation to create a ‘Unique Health ID’ incorporating all health details of the individuals.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Paudel made a ministry-level decision on Wednesday to form a recommendation committee under the coordination of the Chief of Quality Measurement and Regulation Division, Dr. Saroj Sharma. The committee includes representatives from the Policy, Plan and Monitoring Division, Law and Judgment Enforcement Division, and Department of Civil Registration. Additionally, Information Technology Consultant Shashankshree Neupane, and representatives from the Health Insurance Board and Confederation of Nepalese Industries are also members.





Information Technology Director at the Ministry, Ramesh Raj Subedi, has been appointed as the member-secretary of the committee. The committee has been tasked with presenting a proposal by studying the method, process, and algorithm for creating a health identification number. It has also been asked to conduct necessary research with identity cards issued by the government, including national identity cards and health insurance cards.





Spokesperson of the Ministry, Dr. Prakash Budhathoki, stated that further processes would be forwarded after the committee submits the report with suggestions.

