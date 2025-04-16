Baglung to Manage Waste at Cost of Rs 360 Million



Baglung: The Baglung Municipality has launched a comprehensive waste management plan aimed at tackling the town’s waste problem, which has persisted for half a decade. The strategy involves collecting waste from its origin and processing it at a newly constructed model landfill site, enabling the municipality to reuse and treat the waste effectively.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the responsibility for waste treatment has been handed over to The Equality Campaign Nepal. Municipality Mayor Basanta Kumar Shrestha announced the agreement with the organization, emphasizing the municipality’s commitment to resolving waste management issues.





Mayor Shrestha revealed that 15,000 dustbins have been distributed throughout the town to facilitate efficient garbage collection. An agreement was signed by Chandra Kanta Paudel and Mayor Shrestha to construct a model waste treatment plant with an investment of Rs 367.7 million. The financial burden will be shared, with the municipality covering five percent and The Equality Campaign Nepal responsible for the remaining 95 percent.





The waste management site at Maldhunga of Baglung-1 will be transformed into a center for waste management study and observation, with additional plans to develop it into a tourist destination.

