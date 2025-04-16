Reconstruction Begins of Private Houses Damaged Along BP Highway



Kathmandu: The reconstruction of private houses damaged in the floods and landslides along the BP Highway has begun. The ultimate days of the last monsoon- September last week 2024- witnessed downpour, causing severe floods and landslide in the vicinity of the Roshi Khola and the BP Highway. Many private and public buildings were damaged and swept away in the disasters.





According to National News Agency Nepal, information about the initiative of reconstruction of private houses was shared by Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. The reconstruction drive began from Narayantar of Roshi rural municipality-2. The rebuilding of private property began after detailed estimation of damages.





At a programme organized jointly by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and the Roshi rural municipality at Narayantar on Wednesday, Minister Lekhak distributed the documents that verify the damages of property and related beneficiaries of reconstruction drive. The houses that were destroyed will be reconstructed while those suffering partial damage would be retrofitted.





The Home Minister stated that affected households to make temporary house would be provided Rs 50,000 in two installments and those building a permanent house would be provided Rs 400 thousand per family. A total of Rs 73.5 million was handed over to the Authority to forward the works on construction of temporary houses in Kavrepalanchowk district.





Altogether 563 houses were damaged in the disaster in Roshi rural municipality alone. Meanwhile, 18 technicians from the Authority and local level have reached the fields to carry out the reconstruction drive.

