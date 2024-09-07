International Literacy Day tomorrow

Like other countries around the globe, Bangladesh will observe the ‘International Literacy Day-2024’ tomorrow in a befitting manner.

This year’s theme of the day is “Promoting multilingual education: Literacy for mutual understanding and peace”.

On the occasion of the day, the Bureau of Non-Formal Education under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education will organize a discussion meeting tomorrow at the office of Bureau of Non-Formal Education in the capital’s Tejgaon area, said a press release today.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder will attend the discussion as the chief guest while Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed as special guest.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus issued separate messages on the eve of the day wishing all programmes of the day a success.

Besides, Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder and Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahmed issued separat

e messages marking the day.

On September 8, 1967, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially declared September 8 as International Literacy Day, marking a significant milestone in the fight against illiteracy.

The Day has been instrumental in raising global awareness about the importance of literacy and highlighting the millions of individuals still struggling with illiteracy.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha