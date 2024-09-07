25 held, 53 firearms recovered so far in joint force drives

A total of 25 people have been arrested so far with arms and ammunition during the nationwide joint forces’ drive.

Besides, the law enforcers have also recovered 53 various types of firearms from their possession since September 4, according to the police headquarters sources.

The recovered firearms included four revolvers, 18 pistols, two Rifles, 11 shotguns, one pipe gun, six shooter guns, three LGs, three guns, one AK-47, one gas gun, one Chinese rifle, one air gun and three smooth bore, or SBBLs.

The government has conducted a joint operation across the country since September 4 to recover the firearms and ammunition not deposited in the police station under suspended license and arms looted in recent times from police stations, police lines, police outposts and other places.

Earlier on August 25, the home ministry suspended firearms licenses given to civilians over the past 15 years issued during the tenure of the Awami League government.

Later on September 1, the public security divisions of the H

ome Ministry issued a circular ordering a joint operation consisting of members of the armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, Police, RAB, Ansar to recover illegal firearms, looted firearms and the firearms.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha