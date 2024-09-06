Heavy rainfall likely in Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali



A few places in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and one or two places in the remaining provinces are experiencing light to moderate rain. This is due to monsoon, which is still active in the country.

According to the Weather Forecasting Division, the weather is currently partly to mostly cloudy across the country. This afternoon, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some parts of the hilly areas and in a few places of the rest of the country.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali provinces, says the weather forecast bulletin issued by the Division this morning.

Source: National News Agency RSS