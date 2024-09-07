CA for enhancing communication skills thru learning multiple languages

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today laid emphasis on improving the communication skills of the country’s children, adolescents and youths by creating opportunities for them to learn one or more languages alongside learning literacy in mother tongue.

“We need to improve the communication skills of our children, adolescents and youths by creating opportunities for them to learn one or more languages alongside attaining literacy in their mother tongue,” he said in a message on the occasion of International Literacy Day.

The Chief Adviser said that multilingual literacy based knowledge creates strong connections between countries, cultures and languages.

“By increasing our communication skills, the quality of life of individuals, development and peace of the country will be accelerated,” he said, mentioning that the theme of this year’s Literacy Day points towards achieving it.

The theme of this year’s day is -“Promoting multilingual education: Literacy for mutual understanding and peace.”

Like oth

er countries of the world, Bangladesh is also celebrating “International Literacy Day-2024” on September 8.

Mentioning that education is one of the basic human rights, Professor Muhammad Yunus said education is the main tool of nation building.

“Both formal and non-formal educational programmes are essential to build an illiteracy-free Bangladesh,” he added.

He observed that the main objective of celebrating International Literacy Day is to make the people of the country aware and enthusiastic about education and literacy, and transform them into human resources.

The Chief adviser said education is the key driver of nation building, and the first step of education is literacy.

“Hopefully, the relevant government and private organizations will always strive to implement the programmes and take effective steps to achieve the goal of literacy and ensure quality education for all,” he added.

Professor Muhammad Yunus called upon all concerned to work together with the people.

He wished all the programs unde

rtaken on the occasion of “International Literacy Day-2024” a success.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha