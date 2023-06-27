General

Nine local levels in Kanchanpur district have made public their budgets for fiscal year 2080/81, emphasizing agriculture, education, health and infrastructures.

Bhimdatt Municipality has forwarded the slogan of 'Our Product: Our Consumption'. It has adopted the policy to modernize and commercialize agriculture to become self-reliant on economy.

'One Ward: One Product' is another policy it has adopted to promote productions, according to municipality spokesperson, Mahendra Khadka, He added that storage and chilling centres would be established for storing agricultural products. Free health camps, scholarships for diligent students, professional skills and knowledge enhancement are other emphasis.

Similarly, Bedkot Municipality in the district set the slogan: 'Bases of Prosperous Bedkot Municipality: Agriculture, Industry, Tourism and Infrastructures'. "We've focused education, health, and infrastructure development in the budget for the fiscal year 2080/81," Deputy Mayor Tulasi Joshi, adding that projects of municipal pride were also forwarded.

Krishnapur Municipality has also stressed on infrastructures, education and health. Mayor Hemraj Ojha said, "This time, utilization of local products is underscored. Quality education and prompt health services to citizens are in priority."

Moreover, Shuklaphanta Municipality has prioritized the municipal pride projects. Mayor Rana Bahadur Mahara however complained that budget this time was decreased by the federal level. However, efforts would be made for infrastructures development.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal