The Baglung section of Kaligandaki corridor road has been obstructed for the past two days due to incessant rainfall.

The vehicular movement has come to a standstill at Dablyang of Baglung municipality-10 and stones are falling above the road at Phusrekhola of the corridor due to the continuous rainfall. Road linking the southern belt of the district has been disconnected.

Vehicular movement was operated via Kaligandaki corridor after the obstruction of road to Balewa Kushmisera via Dablyang.

Information Officer at the District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police Indra Bahadur Rana said problem has surfaced to resume road due to continuous rainfall.

Deputy Mayor Raju Khadka shared that works to resume the vehicular movement along the roads once rain stops.

'There was no problem in Dablyang on Wednesday. We stopped the vehicular movement from Wednesday in order to prevent possible incident as stones are falling above the road at Phusrekhola", added Khadka.

He said they have asked the Nepali Army for its support to remove the stones. Road network linking Balewa and Jaimini municipality and Bareng rural municipality with the district headquarter has been disconnected due to road obstruction for the past two days.

Vehicles heading towards Balewa, Bhakunde, Kushmisera and Bareng had been operating its service using corridor road for the past one month due to landslide at Dablyang.

Source: National News Agency Nepal