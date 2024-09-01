Liton century gives Bangladesh edge despite wobbly start



A scintillating century of Liton Das headlined

Bangladesh’s dominance in the series deciding second Test against Pakistan

despite an early collapse at Rawalpindi today.

Liton struck 138 off 228, hitting 13 fours and four sixes, a knock which

helped Bangladesh post 262, limiting first innings deficit to only 12.

A massive first innings deficit loomed large when Bangladesh were slumped to

26-6 early in the morning session but Liton, accompanied by Mehidy Hasan

Miraz, shared 165 for the seventh wicket to bail the side out of danger.

Bangladesh pacers then put a further disciplined performance to leave

Pakistan 9-2 in its second innings at stumps on Day 3. Pakistan were bowled

out for 274 in its first and currently held just 21 runs lead with eight

wickets at hands.

Resuming the day at 10 for no loss, Bangladesh were undermined by an

excellent swing bowling display of Khurram Shahzad and Mir Hamza.

They moved the ball admirably to leave Bangladesh batters at bay with Shahzad

particularly appearing

to be unplayable.

He started with the wicket of Zakir Hasan and sliced Bangladesh’s top and

middle order, aided by Hamza who took the prized scalp of Mominul Haque (1)

and Mushfiqur Rahim (3), the hero of the visitors’ first Test.

With the side reeling at 26-6, a follow-on scare was on but Liton and Miraz

fought back admirably to keep Bangladesh in the contest.

They negated the swing with acumen and stubbornness while moving the feet

splendidly to resist further collapse. As the shine of the new balls was

taken off, both of them found it easier to handle the bowlers.

They thereafter unleashed some brave shots to tick the scoreboard rapidly,

keeping the side’s nose ahead.

The partnership was broken when Shahzad caught and bowled Miraz to claim his

first five-wicket haul in the Test cricket. Miraz hammered a dozen of

boundaries and one six for his 124 ball-78.

When Miraz was dismissed, Bangladesh’s deficit still was big but Liton held

his nerve. Shahzad again struck to dismiss Taskin Ahmed before

Hasan Mahmud

came up with a valuable support for Liton.

Liton completed his fourth century and went strength to strength with Mahmud

absorbing the pressure incredibly at the other end

As he narrowed the deficit and took the side on the verge of taking a lead,

Pakistan got a breakthrough from an unlikely source as the occasional bowler

Salman Agha had Liton caught by Saim Ayub.

Two balls later, Salman dismissed Nahid Rana for naught to wrap up

Bangladesh’s innings, giving Pakistan a slender 12-run lead.

Hasan Mahmud who was 13 not out from 51 balls and opener Shadmad Islam (10)

were the two other batters apart from Liton and Miraz to reach double digits.

Shahzad ended with career-best 6-90 while Hamza and Salman Agha picked up two

wickets apiece.

After his batting heroics, Hasan Mahmud appeared as the nemesis of Pakistan

at the business end.

In his first over, he produced a superb out swinger that Abdullah Shafique

only could edge behind and in the following over, Mahmud rattled the stump of

n

ightwatchman Khurram Shahzad to give Bangladesh a sense of belief that they

could win the match.

Bangladesh are leading the series 1-0 following their epic 10-wicket victory

in the first Test.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha