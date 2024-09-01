Liton, Miraz achieve rare record with historic stand

Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz achieved a rare
milestone by becoming the only pair in the Test cricket’s 147-year history to
form a partnership of over 150 for the seventh of lower wicket after the team
had lost six wickets for less than 50 runs on the board.
The duo combined for 165-run for the seventh wicket after Bangladesh were
slumped to 26-6 on Day 3 of the series deciding second Test against Pakistan
at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh were undone by a superb swing bowling display of Khurram Shahzad
and Mir Hamza as they began the day with 10 for no loss.
Shahzad and Hamza ripped through Bangladesh’s top and middle order in just 11
overs to leave Bangladesh at follow-on scare.
But Liton and Miraz came up with resolute performance to write their own
history. They firstly negated the deadly swing with superb acumen and then
went strength to strength to narrow the deficit.
The partnership was broken when Shahzad removed Miraz for 78 to complete his
first five-for in the Test cri
cket.
Liton was the ninth batter out after scoring 138. After his dismissal,
Bangladesh lasted only two balls before being wrapped up.
