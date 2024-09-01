Liton, Miraz achieve rare record with historic stand



Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz achieved a rare

milestone by becoming the only pair in the Test cricket’s 147-year history to

form a partnership of over 150 for the seventh of lower wicket after the team

had lost six wickets for less than 50 runs on the board.

The duo combined for 165-run for the seventh wicket after Bangladesh were

slumped to 26-6 on Day 3 of the series deciding second Test against Pakistan

at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh were undone by a superb swing bowling display of Khurram Shahzad

and Mir Hamza as they began the day with 10 for no loss.

Shahzad and Hamza ripped through Bangladesh’s top and middle order in just 11

overs to leave Bangladesh at follow-on scare.

But Liton and Miraz came up with resolute performance to write their own

history. They firstly negated the deadly swing with superb acumen and then

went strength to strength to narrow the deficit.

The partnership was broken when Shahzad removed Miraz for 78 to complete his

first five-for in the Test cri

cket.

Liton was the ninth batter out after scoring 138. After his dismissal,

Bangladesh lasted only two balls before being wrapped up.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha