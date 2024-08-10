Lumbini PA members sensitized on RTI implementation



The Lumbini Province Assembly members were sensitized about the implementation of the constitutionally and legally-guaranteed right to information (RTI).

Concluding the two-day Lumbini province level workshop on ‘RTI for Good Governance’ organized by the National Information Commission (NIC) at Kohalpur on Saturday, Deputy Speaker of Lumbini province Menuka Khand stressed the need to enforce the RTI by optimizing the use of modern technology.

Pointing out the essence of RTI for making service being delivered by public agencies transparent and effective, she expressed her confidence that it would help citizens access their right to information on the matter of public concerns.

Lumbini Province Assembly member Durgalal Chaudhary said it was challenging to reach out the awareness about the right to information to the lower classes. Likewise, Province Assembly member Dil Kumari Budha said they were enlightened about the right to information and technology from the event.

NIC Commissioner Ratna Kumar Mainali

claimed that the use of the RTI has brought several outcomes in good governance. He informed that the workshop was organized to sensitize the province assembly members about the works of NIC and help them in the law-making process.

He urged the people’s representatives to openly support the implementation of the RTI laws.

Constitutional expert Kashiraj Dahal, former RSS chairperson Taranath Dahal, Commissioner Mainali and Commission’s acting secretary Yubaraj Adhikari presented working papers on different topics in the workshop. Around 35 Province Assembly members had participated in the workshop.

