Sun. Aug 11th, 2024
General

Youth jumps from Manmohan hospital’s roof; dies


Kathmandu: A youth, who jumped down from the roof of Manmohan Cardiovascular and Transplant Centre of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, died on Saturday.

According to the Maharajgunj Circle of Nepal Police, Sworupraj Acharya, 21, of Gokarneshwor Municipality died after jumping down from the sixth floor of the building.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rabindra Nath Poudel said Acharya was drinking coffee at Ace Café in the sixth floor of the building before jumping down.

It is said that Acharya used to visit the café quite often for coffee.

The accident occurred at 3:00 pm and the doctor pronounced him dead after some moment he was rushed to the hospital.

Source: National News Agency RSS

Related Post

General

Build new Bangladesh remembering Sayeed, others’ sacrifice: Dr Yunus

Aug 10, 2024
General

Miscreants kill Jubo Dal leader in city

Aug 10, 2024
General

Cancer Hospital introduces advanced urology service

Aug 10, 2024