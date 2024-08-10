Youth jumps from Manmohan hospital’s roof; dies



Kathmandu: A youth, who jumped down from the roof of Manmohan Cardiovascular and Transplant Centre of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, died on Saturday.

According to the Maharajgunj Circle of Nepal Police, Sworupraj Acharya, 21, of Gokarneshwor Municipality died after jumping down from the sixth floor of the building.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rabindra Nath Poudel said Acharya was drinking coffee at Ace Café in the sixth floor of the building before jumping down.

It is said that Acharya used to visit the café quite often for coffee.

The accident occurred at 3:00 pm and the doctor pronounced him dead after some moment he was rushed to the hospital.

Source: National News Agency RSS