Country’s prosperity is Maoist Centre’s priority, Deputy Secretary General Pun says



Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) deputy general secretary Barsha Man Pun has said that his party’s priority was raising public agendas and ensuring nation’s prosperity.

Addressing the gathering of the party’s Kathmandu-Roshi Liaison Committee in Kathmandu on Saturday, the former finance minister said his party was not in a hurry to join the government.

Pun said that his party would bolster the struggles in the Parliament and street against corruption, irregularity and misuse of state power.

Saying that 180,000 household customers who cannot pay the power tariffs in time are deprived of the power supply after 60 days, leader Pun, also the former energy minister, said that the businesspersons should not be exempted of the power tariffs of Rs 8 billion for dedicated feeder and trunk line.

Maoist Centre leader and House of Representatives (HoR) Member Suryaman Dong Tamang and other leaders said the Maoist Centre party would join hands together with the people for safeguarding people’s rights.

