Nepal-China Diplomatic Ties Celebrated at Photo Exhibition



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has emphasized the strong and historic collaboration between Nepal and China, noting China’s support for Nepal’s development as significant. Leader Deuba, who is also a former Prime Minister, made these remarks during the inauguration of a photo exhibition organized by the GP Koirala Foundation. The event marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Deuba expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its assistance in infrastructure development, trade promotion, tourism, culture, education, and climate actions in Nepal. He expressed confidence that China’s cooperation with Nepal would continue to grow. Deuba also highlighted the potential of the photo exhibition to enhance people-to-people connections and strengthen bilateral relations.





During the event, Deuba reaffirmed Nepal’s commitment to the “One-China” policy and assured that Nepal would prevent any anti-China activities within its borders. NC leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala also acknowledged China’s support and described the Nepal-China friendship as exemplary, emphasizing Nepal’s prioritization of China’s concerns in foreign policy.





Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song emphasized the ongoing mutual cooperation and friendship between the two nations, highlighting progress in various fields such as economy and trade. The ambassador noted that high-level visits have further deepened bilateral relations.





GP Koirala Foundation Chairperson and NC leader Sujata Koirala expressed her belief that the photo exhibition would strengthen the relationship between Nepal and China. The exhibition showcases historical moments, visits, and cultural exchanges over the past seven decades of Nepal-China diplomatic relations.

