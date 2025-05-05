Nepali Lawmakers Express Mixed Reactions on Government’s Policies and Programmes



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress lawmaker Ananda Prasad Dhungana has expressed support for the government’s newly introduced policies and programmes, describing them as beneficial for the country and offering a forward-looking solution. Engaging in discussions about the government’s policies and programmes for the fiscal year 2082/83 BS, Dhungana emphasized that the document incorporated all sectors, aiming for organized and non-duplicative planning across all government levels.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Dhungana remarked that the policies and programmes are critical tools to evaluate the government. He noted that previous iterations were scattered and criticized for duplication across different government levels. He further stated that the new policies and programmes aim to address these issues. However, he cautioned that without provisions for essential sectors like irrigation, marketization, and agricultural management, discussions on development would be futile. He advocated for better management of irrigation projects.





In contrast, lawmaker Bamdev Gautam highlighted shortcomings in the government’s policies and programmes for the Fiscal Year 2025/26. Participating in the discussions initiated by Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal on behalf of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Gautam critiqued the documents for being overly focused on policy aspects with insufficient aligning programmes. He also noted the lack of initiatives to eradicate corruption and address protest movements. Gautam emphasized the need for socialism guided by the constitution and suggested that the policies and programmes should reflect this.





Lawmaker Sharada Devi Bhatta welcomed the inclusion of commercial risk insurance in the policies and programmes. Meanwhile, Jag Prasad Sharma called for greater emphasis on increasing exports, criticizing the document for failing to address plans related to good governance, prosperity, and social justice.





Dr. Beduram Bhusal expressed skepticism about the policies and programmes meeting public aspirations. Bhusal argued that the document lacked clarity on policies to increase employment and build a self-reliant economy, especially when youth migration due to unemployment is prevalent. He also pointed out that the goals of the 16th plan were not considered in the current policies and programmes document.

