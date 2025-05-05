Chief Justice Raut Engages with UK Legal Leaders in London



London: A delegation led by Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut of the Supreme Court of Nepal has held an important meeting with various personalities of the legal and parliamentary sector. During the visit, Chief Justice Raut met with Lord Reed of Allermuir, President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, at the latter’s office and exchanged signatures on a letter of goodwill.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the letter is expected to contribute to the mutual commitment of the respective judiciaries to share best practices and promote mutual cooperation. Chief Justice Raut also discussed avenues of cooperation with Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, the Chief Justice of England and Wales, and with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.





The delegation arrived in London for an official visit to the United Kingdom and it included Supreme Court Justice Hari Phuyal, Special Court Justice Ritendra Thapa, High Court Judge Hemant Rawal, and Supreme Court Registrar Bimal Poudel. During their stay in the UK, the members of the delegation also visited Scotland to learn about the judicial systems and practices, and to exchange insights.

