President Emphasizes Importance of Right to Information for Good Governance



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has highlighted the growing significance of the Right to Information (RTI) in democratic societies, emphasizing its role as a crucial instrument for empowering citizens, enhancing oversight of state investments, and fostering transparency in governance.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the President warned that without citizen surveillance over state investments, there is a risk of promoting bad governance and the rise of unilateralism within public bodies, which could disrupt the rule of law. He noted that the RTI movement is expanding globally, serving as a key component in ensuring transparency within governance systems.





Addressing a program organized to mark the 18th establishment day of the National Information Commission, the President underscored that without ensuring citizens’ access to information from public entities, the institutional development of democracy remains incomplete. He asserted that empowering citizens is critical to ensuring their access to democratic benefits, with RTI serving as a vital tool for such empowerment.





According to the President, modern democratic states uphold the right of citizens to access information, grounded in the principle that government spending from public funds and government actions must be accountable to the people. He described transparency and accountability as the foundation of participatory democracy, noting that access to public information can help control mismanagement, curb irregularities, end monopolies and impunity, prevent corruption, and protect human rights. He reiterated that information is the lifeline of democracy.





The President further remarked that RTI allows citizens to audit the performances of public entities, thereby helping the government gain citizens’ trust. He called for the effective implementation of RTI, noting that a well-informed society is essential for vibrant democracy. Despite the positive trend of increased RTI Act usage, he acknowledged that significant progress is still needed to meet the goals outlined in the Constitution and the law.





He pointed out that many citizens remain unaware of this fundamental right, stressing the importance of more effective RTI Act implementation. He concluded by stating that information providers should be more responsive, and citizens need to be more aware and empowered to exercise this right.

