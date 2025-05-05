Contact Us
Prime Minister Oli and Nepali Congress President Deuba Meet for Political Discussions


Kathmandu: A meeting was held between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba today. During the discussion at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar, positive discussions on recent political developments and other contemporary issues were held.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Human Rights and Transitional Justice, Agni Kharel, were present on the occasion. The meeting covered a range of topics pertinent to the current political landscape in the country.

