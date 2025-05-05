Agriculture Minister Adhikari Leaves for Sri Lanka to Attend Regional Meeting



Colombo: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ramnath Adhikari, departed for Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, to participate in a regional ministerial-level meeting focused on the “Integrated Early Warning and Early Action System”.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting is jointly organized by the government of Sri Lanka and the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES). The agenda includes discussions on risk, early warning systems, and coordinated efforts related to risk preparedness in African and Asian countries.

