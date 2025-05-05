Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Agriculture Minister Adhikari Leaves for Sri Lanka to Attend Regional Meeting


Colombo: Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Ramnath Adhikari, departed for Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka, to participate in a regional ministerial-level meeting focused on the “Integrated Early Warning and Early Action System”.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting is jointly organized by the government of Sri Lanka and the Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (RIMES). The agenda includes discussions on risk, early warning systems, and coordinated efforts related to risk preparedness in African and Asian countries.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.