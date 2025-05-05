PM Oli Concerned Over Delay in TU Cricket Stadium Work



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed serious concern over the delay in the ongoing work of upgrading the TU International Cricket Stadium in Kirtipur. He called on office-bearers of the concerned bodies and contractors today to discuss the issue of the failure to complete the work of installing international-level parapets and floodlights at the stadium within the stipulated time.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a discussion held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar, Prime Minister Oli expressed serious concern over the situation that the work could not be completed within the stipulated time. It may be noted that after assuming office, as his first decision, Prime Minister Oli had announced that international-level parapets and floodlights would be installed at the cricket ground within 100 days. The period ends on May 7.





In response, Prime Minister Oli gave strict instructions to determine the reasons for which the work could not be completed on time and the days it would require to complete it. He also gave instructions to have the project completed within the next two months. The discussion was attended by Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development Gopal Prasad Sigdel, Chief of the Federal Secretariat and Management Office, the implementing body of the construction work, Chakraborty Kantha, and contractors involved in the work.





The secretary of the ministry, the head of the office, and the construction contractors admitted that the work could not be completed within the specified period due to the delay in bids announcement, minor changes to be made in the design, rain hindrance, and delays in the process of opening the LC. They expressed their commitment to complete the work within the next month. The discussion was attended by the Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal and Chief Secretary of the Government of Nepal Eaknarayan Aryal, among others.

